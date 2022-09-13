Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 143.9% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 35,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $24.72.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
