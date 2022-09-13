Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 143.9% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 35,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on REMYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

