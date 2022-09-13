Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 35,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

RNLSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

