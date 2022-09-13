Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 13th (AIR, AKTS, APP, ASC, ASTR, AXAHY, AYA, AYASF, AZLGF, AZN)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 13th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12).

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €28.00 ($28.57).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £125 ($151.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $48.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from CHF 142 to CHF 152.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 677 to CHF 590.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.25 ($10.46).

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 18 ($0.22). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14).

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $87.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from 97.00 to 78.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71).

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $230.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $18.00. JMP Securities currently has a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $692.00 to $775.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33).

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29).

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $495.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.