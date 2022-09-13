Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 13th (AIR, AKTS, APP, ASC, ASTR, AXAHY, AYA, AYASF, AZLGF, AZN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 13th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get Airbus SE alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12).

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €28.00 ($28.57).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £125 ($151.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $54.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $48.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from CHF 142 to CHF 152.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($214.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 677 to CHF 590.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.25 ($10.46).

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 18 ($0.22). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14).

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $79.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $87.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from 97.00 to 78.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71).

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $230.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $18.00. JMP Securities currently has a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $692.00 to $775.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33).

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29).

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $495.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.