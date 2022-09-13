RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RSPI remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 81,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,600. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

