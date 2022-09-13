Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

RVNC opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

