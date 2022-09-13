Reviewing EZFill (EZFL) and Its Peers

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EZFill to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EZFill and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 183 989 1403 36 2.49

EZFill currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.45%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 26.08%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% EZFill Competitors -3.64% -1.44% 0.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares EZFill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZFill and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.69 EZFill Competitors $8.03 billion $276.17 million 6.72

EZFill’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EZFill rivals beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

