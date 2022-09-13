Reviewing Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46% Atlas Technical Consultants -2.61% -8.55% 2.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Atlas Technical Consultants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.58 -$16.49 million ($0.45) -18.20

Tailwind Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tailwind Acquisition and Atlas Technical Consultants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.05%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

