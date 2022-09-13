Reviewing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 21.41% 18.35% 9.58% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.23 $129.52 million $2.04 1.17 Sentage $2.26 million 3.38 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

X Financial beats Sentage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

