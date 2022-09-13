RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
RGCO opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $178,808. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
See Also
