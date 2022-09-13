RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

RGCO opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock worth $178,808. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

