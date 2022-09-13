River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 5,720 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 567,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,883. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

