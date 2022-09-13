Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 3,543 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.79. 60,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

