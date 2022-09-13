Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Cascades (TSE:CAS) to Outperform

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Cascades Stock Performance

CAS stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.05. The company had a trading volume of 421,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,529,754.75. In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. Insiders have bought 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367 in the last three months.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

