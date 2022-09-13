Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

RBT stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

