Rublix Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Rublix has a market cap of $584,915.03 and approximately $198.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rublix has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rublix Coin Trading

