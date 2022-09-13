Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $4.45 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
