Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $4.45 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.