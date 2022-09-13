Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Future Fund LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 141,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,359. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.94, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.