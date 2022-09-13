Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 816.0% in August

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 816.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 6,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.11. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

