Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

