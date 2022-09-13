Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYNF traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Sanofi has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $115.37.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

