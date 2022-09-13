Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of SNPHY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
