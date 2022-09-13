Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of SNPHY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

