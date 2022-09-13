SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.16

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

