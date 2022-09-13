Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 104,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,158. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

