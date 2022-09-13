Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Séché Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECVY remained flat at $16.56 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Séché Environnement has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.65.

Séché Environnement Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial cleaning, site decontamination, marine decontamination, and polluted soil treatment services; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; thermal treatment services; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

