Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Second Sight Medical Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.