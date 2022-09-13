Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Senstar Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Senstar Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 9,662 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $43.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares during the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.