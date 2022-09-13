Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $742,003.68 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

