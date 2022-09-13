Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Shadows (DOWS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $332,820.86 and approximately $34,039.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.