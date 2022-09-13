Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 629.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Down 2.8 %

Shiseido stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. 101,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $74.56.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

