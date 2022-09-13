Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Decreases By 96.1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 101,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $741.33.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

