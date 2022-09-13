Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Expands By 2,200.0%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
BID Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPPPF remained flat at $18.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. BID has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.02.
BID Company Profile
