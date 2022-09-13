Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Expands By 2,200.0%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPPPF remained flat at $18.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. BID has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions worldwide. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

