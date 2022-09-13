Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 99.9%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,283. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

