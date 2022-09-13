Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Drops By 77.7%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 4,140,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

