Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rises By 625.0%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDNMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Edenred Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 11,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

About Edenred

(Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.