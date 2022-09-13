Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rises By 625.0%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDNMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 11,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.