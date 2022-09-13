Short Interest in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Drops By 92.0%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGR. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,900,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $4,741,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of EVGR stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Evergreen has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.