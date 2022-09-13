Short Interest in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Drops By 92.0%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGR. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,900,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $4,741,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evergreen Price Performance
Shares of EVGR stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Evergreen has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
Evergreen Company Profile
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evergreen (EVGR)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.