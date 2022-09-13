Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Increases By 386.4%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 386.4% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GHIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

