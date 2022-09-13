Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Rises By 3,221.4%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 3,221.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,675,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

