Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Decreases By 66.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 481.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,904,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.52. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $194.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.