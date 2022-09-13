Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Increases By 914.7%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a growth of 914.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,974,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,396,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 134,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,465. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.