Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Declines By 88.2%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 703.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 75,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. NightDragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

