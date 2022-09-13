Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Increases By 141.7%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

