Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Grows By 400.0%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ONBPP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Old National Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

