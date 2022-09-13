Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Increases By 162.7%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Olympus Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OCPNY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 76,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,059. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Olympus has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympus will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

