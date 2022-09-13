Short Interest in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Expands By 169.0%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onion Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global Price Performance

Shares of OG remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Onion Global has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.