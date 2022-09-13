Short Interest in Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Expands By 2,400.0%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Red Metal Resources Stock Performance
Red Metal Resources stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,814. Red Metal Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
