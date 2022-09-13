Short Interest in Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Expands By 2,400.0%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Red Metal Resources Stock Performance

Red Metal Resources stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,814. Red Metal Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

