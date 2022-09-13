Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Decreases By 74.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

RTMVY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 23,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,755. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.60.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

