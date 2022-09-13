Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Declines By 66.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Price Performance

Shares of PHPPY stock remained flat at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Signify has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.