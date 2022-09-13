Short Interest in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Drops By 62.4%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Silver Crest Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCR. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,851. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

About Silver Crest Acquisition

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

