Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Increases By 900.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.