Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Increases By 900.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
