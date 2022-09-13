Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Expands By 413.2%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 413.2% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SKHHY stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 58,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,750. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

