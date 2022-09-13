Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Increases By 950.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWGAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.